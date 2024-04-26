Diamond League 2024: Shanghai schedule and start times
The Diamond League season continues in Shanghai as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.
With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors will contend with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all before the end of May.
American sprinters Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley will look to lay down a marker in the men’s 100 metres, with compatriot Sha’carri Richardson is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing performance at the season opener in Xiamen.
Off the track, Armand DuPlantis could push to again better his pole vault world record after a staggering clearance last weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Shanghai?
The 2024 Diamond League continues in Shanghai, China on Saturday 27 April.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and via the red button on the BBC’s television channels, with coverage from midday BST.
What is the schedule in Shanghai?
All times BST
10.45am Women’s long jump
11.20am Women’s shot put
11.31am Men’s pole vault
11.35am Men’s high jump
12.04pm Women’s 400m
12.16pm Women’s javelin
12.18pm Men’s 100m
12.28pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase
12.39pm Men’s long jump
12.49pm Women’s 100m hurdles
1.00pm Men’s 800m
1.14pm Women’s 200m
1.27pm Men’s 5,000m
1.53pm Men’s 110m hurdles
Full live results can be found here
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
MEETING
COUNTRY
DATE
Xiamen
CHN
20th April 2024
Shanghai/Suzhou
CHN
27th April 2024
Doha
QAT
10th May 2024
Rabat/Marrakech
MAR
19th May 2024
Eugene
USA
25th May 2024
Oslo
NOR
30th May 2024
Stockholm
SWE
2nd June 2024
Paris
FRA
7th July 2024
MON
12th July 2024
London
GBR
20th July 2024
Lausanne
SUI
22nd August 2024
Silesia
POL
25th August 2024
Rome
ITA
30th August 2024
Zurich
SUI
5th September 2024
Brussels
BEL
13th - 14th September 2024