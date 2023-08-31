Diamond League 2023: Zurich schedule and start times
The Diamond League returns tonight with the best in the world looking to either maintain momentum from the Budapest World Championships or rebound after disappointing performances.
Josh Kerr stunned the world in the 1,500m when he took gold ahead of Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen and the Scot is looking to run a British 1,500m record during the remainder of his season, held by Sir Mo Farah (3:28.81) since 2013.
Noah Lyles is also in action, the American is now the double world champion in the 100m and 200m and will feature in the latter tonight alongside Briton Zharnel Hughes, who grabbed a bronze in the 100m last week.
While Daryll Neita will hope to challenge Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100m before returning to the track just 49 minutes later to take on world champion Shericka Jackson over 200m.
Here is the schedule for Zurich on Thursday and where to go for live results.
Zurich Diamond League - Thursday 31 July
17:22 Triple Jump Women
17:48 High Jump Men
18:18 Pole Vault Men
19:04 400m Hurdles Men
19:15 100m Women
19:23 3000m Steeplechase Women
19:24 Long Jump Men
19:41 1500m Men
19:42 Javelin Throw Men
19:53 800m Women
20:04 200m Women
20:10 5000m Men
20:33 100m Hurdles Women
20:41 200m Men
20:52 4x100m Relay Women
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
5 May: Doha, Qatar
28 May: Rabat, Morocco
2 June: Florence, Italy
9 June: Paris, France
15 June: Oslo, Norway
30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland
2 July: Stockholm, Sweden
16 July: Chorzow, Poland
21 July: Monaco
23 July: London, United Kingdom
29 July: Shanghai, China
3 August: Shenzen, China
31 August: Zurich, Switzerland
8 September: Brussels, Belgium
16-17 September: Eugene, United States