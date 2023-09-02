Diamond League 2023: Xiamen schedule and start times

The Diamond League returns to China with Xiamen hosting the premier event in athletics outside the Olympics and World Championships.

Budapest provided some incredible performances and Zurich offered a chance of redemption for some of the athletes who fell short of their expectations in Hungary.

Stars to look out for in China on Saturday include American hurdler Grant Holloway and women's 400m world champion and Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino.

While Great Britain’s Ben Pattison returns in the 800m after his surprise bronze in Budapest, and he’ll be looking to take down Canada’s world champion Marco Arop.

Here is the schedule for Xiamen on Saturday and where to go for live results.

Xiamen Diamond League - Saturday 2 September

  • 18:09 - Long jump women

  • 18:20 - High jump women

  • 19:04 - 400m men

  • 19:16 - 3000m women

  • 19:26 - Discus women

  • 19:35 - 100m men

  • 19:44 - Triple jump men

  • 19:44 - 800m men

  • 19:57 - 400m women

  • 20:07 - 3000m steeplechase men

  • 20:27 - 400m hurdles women

  • 20:37 - 1500m women

  • 20:53 - 110m hurdles men

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

2 August: Xiamen, China

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States