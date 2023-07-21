Diamond League 2023: Monaco schedule and start times tonight

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be in action in Monaco this evening (AP)

A strong line-up has assembled for the Monaco Diamond League this evening as the stars of the sport prepare for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The all-conquering hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will turn to the 400m flat, while Swedish pole vault king Mondo Duplantis is in action chasing a Diamond League record mark of 6.02m. Olympic 400m hurdle champion Karsten Warholm will run against Brazil’s Alison dos Santos, who is returning from injury and looking to defend his world title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There is plenty of British interest too, with Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith going in the women’s 200m and Zharnel Hughes running in the men’s event, Jazmin Sawyers and Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing in the long jump, and Laura Muir running the mile against Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who is eyeing a third world record of the year. Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie run the final event of the evening, the women’s 800m.

Here is the schedule for Monaco tonight.

Friday, 21 July – Monaco Diamond League

18:40 - Long jump women

19:10 - Pole vault men

19:15 - Javelin throw men

19:58 - High jump women

20:04 - 400m hurdles men

Advertisement

20:15 - 400m women

20:25 - 800m men

20:35 - Mile women

20:40 - Triple jump men

20:50 - 100m hurdles women

21:00 - 5000m men

21:20 - 200m women

21:30 - 3000m steeplechase men

21:52 - 100m men

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

29 July: Shanghai, China

3 August: Shenzen, China

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States