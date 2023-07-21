Diamond League 2023: Monaco schedule and start times tonight
A strong line-up has assembled for the Monaco Diamond League this evening as the stars of the sport prepare for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
The all-conquering hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will turn to the 400m flat, while Swedish pole vault king Mondo Duplantis is in action chasing a Diamond League record mark of 6.02m. Olympic 400m hurdle champion Karsten Warholm will run against Brazil’s Alison dos Santos, who is returning from injury and looking to defend his world title.
There is plenty of British interest too, with Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith going in the women’s 200m and Zharnel Hughes running in the men’s event, Jazmin Sawyers and Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing in the long jump, and Laura Muir running the mile against Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who is eyeing a third world record of the year. Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie run the final event of the evening, the women’s 800m.
Here is the schedule for Monaco tonight.
Friday, 21 July – Monaco Diamond League
18:40 - Long jump women
19:10 - Pole vault men
19:15 - Javelin throw men
19:58 - High jump women
20:04 - 400m hurdles men
20:15 - 400m women
20:25 - 800m men
20:35 - Mile women
20:40 - Triple jump men
20:50 - 100m hurdles women
21:00 - 5000m men
21:20 - 200m women
21:30 - 3000m steeplechase men
21:52 - 100m men
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
5 May: Doha, Qatar
28 May: Rabat, Morocco
2 June: Florence, Italy
9 June: Paris, France
15 June: Oslo, Norway
30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland
2 July: Stockholm, Sweden
16 July: Chorzow, Poland
21 July: Monaco
23 July: London, United Kingdom
29 July: Shanghai, China
3 August: Shenzen, China
31 August: Zurich, Switzerland
8 September: Brussels, Belgium
16-17 September: Eugene, United States