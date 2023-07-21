Diamond League 2023: London schedule and start times
The Budapest World Championships are closing in and after a thrilling British Championships, attention turns to the London Diamond League.
Keely Hodgkinson will headline the London Stadium event in the women's 800m, while Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will be looking to make a statement in a stacked women's 100m, with Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson offering formidable competition in a race that could resemble the world final in Budapest later this summer.
Zharnel Hughes is the newly-crowned double British champion over 100m, where he recently broke Linford Christie's 30-year British record by running 9.83 seconds, and the 200m.
The Briton will face off against two-time world champion Noah Lyles, which should provide insight into Hughes’ potential for Budapest.
Here is the schedule for London on Sunday and where to go for live results.
London Diamond League - Sunday 23 July
12:54 – Discus men
13:27 – Shot put men
13:55 – Pole vault women
14:04 – 400m hurdles women
14:14 – 1500m men
14:22 – High jump men
14:27– 5000m women
14:49 – Long Jump women
14:53 – 110m hurdles men
15:02– 3000m steeplechase women
15:19 – 400m men
15:29– 200m men
15:40 – 100m women
15:51 – 800m women
Full live results can be found here.
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
5 May: Doha, Qatar
28 May: Rabat, Morocco
2 June: Florence, Italy
9 June: Paris, France
15 June: Oslo, Norway
30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland
2 July: Stockholm, Sweden
16 July: Chorzow, Poland
21 July: Monaco
23 July: London, United Kingdom
29 July: Shanghai, China
3 August: Shenzen, China
31 August: Zurich, Switzerland
8 September: Brussels, Belgium
16-17 September: Eugene, United States