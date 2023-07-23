Diamond League 2023: London schedule and start times

Keely Hodgkinson reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the 800 metres in a new British record (Michel Euler/AP) (AP)

The Budapest World Championships are closing in and after a thrilling British Championships, attention turns to the London Diamond League.

Keely Hodgkinson will headline the London Stadium event in the women's 800m, while Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will be looking to make a statement in a stacked women's 100m, with Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson offering formidable competition in a race that could resemble the world final in Budapest later this summer.

Zharnel Hughes is the newly-crowned double British champion over 100m, where he recently broke Linford Christie's 30-year British record by running 9.83 seconds, and the 200m.

The Briton will face off against two-time world champion Noah Lyles, which should provide insight into Hughes’ potential for Budapest.

Here is the schedule for London on Sunday and where to go for live results.

London Diamond League - Sunday 23 July

12:54 – Discus men

13:27 – Shot put men

13:55 – Pole vault women

14:04 – 400m hurdles women

14:14 – 1500m men

14:22 – High jump men

14:27– 5000m women

14:49 – Long Jump women

14:53 – 110m hurdles men

15:02– 3000m steeplechase women

15:19 – 400m men

15:29– 200m men

15:40 – 100m women

15:51 – 800m women

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

29 July: Shanghai, China

3 August: Shenzen, China

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States