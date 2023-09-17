Diamond League 2023: Eugene schedule and start times for Sunday
The Diamond League concludes in Eugene to end the season with some of the biggest stars in the sport eager to take the top prize after a busy summer.
Athletes can pocket $30,000 for gold, while silver will take nome $12,000 and bronze receives $7,000.
Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Dina Asher-Smith are among the best British athletes eyeing up a medal.
Look out for Jakob Ingebrigtsen, too, as the Norwegian bids to break the world record in the mile and 3,000m, while rebounding from his 1,500m defeat to Josh Kerr in Budapest at the World Championships.
Here is the schedule for Eugene on Sunday, plus where to go for live results:
Eugene Diamond League - Sunday 17 September
All times BST
17 September 2023
19:30 High Jump Women
19:40 Discus Men
19:48 Long Jump Men
20:04 800m Men
20:39 5000m Women
20:57 Pole Vault Men
21:04 400m Hurdles Women
21:08 Discus Women
21:17 3000m Men
21:37 400m Women
21:42 Long Jump Women
21:52 110m Hurdles Men
22:05100m Hurdles Women
22:09 Shot Put Men
22:19 800m Women
22:36 200m Men
22:49 200m Women
22:52 Wanda Diamond League Award Ceremony
Full live results can be found here
Get all the latest sports betting sites offers here