Diamond League 2023: Eugene schedule and start times for Sunday

The Diamond League concludes in Eugene to end the season with some of the biggest stars in the sport eager to take the top prize after a busy summer.

Athletes can pocket $30,000 for gold, while silver will take nome $12,000 and bronze receives $7,000.

Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Dina Asher-Smith are among the best British athletes eyeing up a medal.

Look out for Jakob Ingebrigtsen, too, as the Norwegian bids to break the world record in the mile and 3,000m, while rebounding from his 1,500m defeat to Josh Kerr in Budapest at the World Championships.

Here is the schedule for Eugene on Sunday, plus where to go for live results:

Eugene Diamond League - Sunday 17 September

All times BST

17 September 2023

19:30 High Jump Women

19:40 Discus Men

19:48 Long Jump Men

20:04 800m Men

20:39 5000m Women

20:57 Pole Vault Men

21:04 400m Hurdles Women

21:08 Discus Women

21:17 3000m Men

21:37 400m Women

21:42 Long Jump Women

21:52 110m Hurdles Men

22:05100m Hurdles Women

22:09 Shot Put Men

22:19 800m Women

22:36 200m Men

22:49 200m Women

22:52 Wanda Diamond League Award Ceremony

