Diamond keeps their undefeated season alive with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Miller

DIAMOND, Mo. — Last week, the Diamond Lady Wildcats softball team capped off a perfect record 4-0 record when they traveled to St. Louis to take on some tough opponents. After taking down Lamar on Monday, Diamond hit the field again Tuesday evening to host the Miller Cardinals in a Southwest Conference matchup.

The Lady Wildcats stormed to a 10-0 run-rule victory over Miller. Diamond improved to 20-0. While the Lady Cardinals dropped to 10-4.

Miller struggled on both sides of the ball and couldn’t get any type of rhythm.

Diamond’s defense kept Miller at a standstill as freshman Taelyn Reeder struck out 11 batters in the circle through five innings.

On the offensive side, the Lady Wildcats had eight hits on 10 runs scored. Junior shortstop led the way with three hits and sophomore third baseman Marissa DeJager had a huge hit with a grand slam in the third inning. In the bottom of the fifth inning, sophomore Talyn Daniels smashed a 2 RBI double to end the game.

The Lady Cardinals will return home to host Ash Grove on Thursday, April 11th at 5 p.m.

Diamond will be at home again on Wednesday, April 10th where they will square off against Stockton at 5 p.m.

