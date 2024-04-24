Diamond keeps their undefeated season alive, rallied to take down Columbus 4-1 on the road

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Two of the best high school softball teams in the Four State area took to the diamond for a cross-state matchup Tuesday evening. The Columbus Lady Titans hosted the undefeated 30-0 Diamond Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Wildcats rallied back to top Columbus 4-1. Diamond kept their undefeated season alive as they improved to 30-0 on the season.

Early on in the game neither team could get any time rhythm going. But, a Graci Major pop fly in the infield that resulted in an error allowed Katie Simpson to score the first run of the game in the bottom of the third.

Diamond bats started to come alive in the top of the fifth when Talyn Daniels’s line drive to left field brought home Sara Roszell for the tying run. A couple of batters later, Caitlyn Suhrie smashed a three-run bomb to deep left field. The Lady Wildcats found themselves in the lead by three.

Both defenses didn’t allow any more runs. Columbus had a chance to score in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and one out, but Diamond’s defense closed that window to win the game.

Columbus’s pitchers Hailey Ediger and Graci Major combined for a total of 11 strikeouts, allowing seven hits with four runs and four runs earned. Offensively, Katie Simpson and Torey Tedlock were both 1-for-4. While Simpson scored one run. The Lady Titans had one run on six hits.

As for the Lady Wildcats, they scored four runs on seven hits. Lauren Turner led the way at the plate going 2-for-3. Caitlyn Suhrie went 1-for-2, had three RBIs, one run scored and a three-run homer. Talyn Daniels was 1-for-3, one RBI and scored one run. In the circle for Diamond, Suhrie pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, and allowed six hits and one unearned run.

Columbus will return to CNC play with a road trip to Girard to take on the Lady Trojans on Thursday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Diamond will return home to face off against Stockton on Wednesday, April 24th at 5 p.m.

