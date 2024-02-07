Diamond Hogs ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll

The way folks think about this year’s Arkansas baseball team is the way the Diamond Hogs haven’t been imagined in years. Maybe ever.

When the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Tuesday, coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks were ranked No. 4 in the country. That in and of itself is good – not the highest ever, but good. What the slotting did, however, is put Arkansas in the top four in the country in every single preseason college baseball poll in the land.

Every. Single. One.

The Diamond Hogs have deserved them under Van Horn’s watch. Since taking over in Fayetteville in 2003, Van Horn has led Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament every year but one. He’s also taken the Razorbacks to Omaha for the College World Series seven different times. In 2018, Arkansas finished as national runner’s up.

An NCAA Championship is about the only thing Van Horn and Arkansas have yet to accomplish. It won’t be any easier in 2024, either. Three of the teams in front of Arkansas in the coaches poll? SEC teams.

Here is the complete breadown.

Rank Team Points 1 Wake Forest 751 (15) 2 LSU 731 (11) 3 Florida 727 (5) 4 Arkansas 672 5 TCU 643 6 Vanderbilt 576 7 Oregon State 543 8 Tennessee 529 9 Clemson 484 10 Texas A&M 468 11 Virginia 431 12 East Carolina 391 13 Texas 381 14 Duke 351 15 North Carolina 342 16 North Carolina State 289 17 Alabama 197 18 UC-Santa Barbara 187 18 Coastal Carolina 187 20 Iowa 186 21 South Carolina 169 22 Texas Tech 157 23 Stanford 121 24 UCLA 80 25 Northeastern 71

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 65; UC Irvine 51; Oregon 42; Oklahoma State 41; Auburn 35; Southern Miss 21; Dallas Baptist 21; Troy 19; Ole Miss 16; Florida State 13; UNCW 12; Arizona 10; Oral Roberts 9; Indiana State 8; Connecticut 7; USC 6; Georgia 6; Campbell 6; Kentucky 5; West Virginia 4; Indiana 4; Georgia Tech 4; Maryland 3; Hawaii 3

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire