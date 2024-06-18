Diamond Hogs to have nine current players or signees at MLB Draft Combine beginning Tuesday

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Five current Arkansas baseball players and four Razorback signees will get a chance to improve their professional prospects this week at the Major League Baseball Draft Combine.

The event is being held Tuesday through Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and will begin at noon CST and televised by the MLB Network.

Razorbacks Peyton Stovall, Hudson White, Kendall Diggs and pitchers Mason Molina and Brady Tygart are among the 319 draft eligible college players invited to the event.

The Arkansas signees are pitchers Carson Wiggins and Cole Gibler and shortstops Gabe Fraser and SS Tyson Lewis.

Arkansas pitching ace Hagen Smith is MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 prospect and thus of no need to improve his stock.

The top-rated Razorback prospects via MLB Pipeline are Lewis (46), Stovall (74), Wiggins (77), Gibler (130) and Tygart (180).

Valley View’s Slade Caldwell, an Ole Miss signees and MLB Pipeline’s No. 22 overall prospect, will be on hand.

Among the group invited are 171 of the Top 200 prospects ranked by MLB Pipeline, 82 of the top 100, 38 of the top 50, 13 of the top 20 and four of the top 10.

The MLB Draft will be held July 14-16 with the first round being televised on the MLB Network beginning at 4 p.m. CST.



Photo by John D. James

