Diamond Hogs must fend off trio of talented teams to win Fayetteville Regional

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – There are three teams coming to Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend looking to put an end to the Arkansas baseball season.

That won’t be easy as the No. 5 national seed Razorbacks (43-14) are 33-3 at home this season, but will face stiff challenges from the trio in the NCAA Tournament Fayetteville Regional.

Top-seed Arkansas will open the event Friday with a 2 p.m. game against fourth seed Ohio Valley Conference champion Southeastern Missouri State 34-25).

That game will be followed by second-seeded Louisiana Tech (45-17) facing third-seeded Kansas State (32-24) at 7 p.m.

The visiting teams have familiarity with Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn with Louisiana Tech head coach Lane Burroughs, SEMO head coach Andy Sawyers and associate head coach Trevor Ezell all having played or coached for Van Horn at Nebraska, Arkansas or Northwestern (La.) State.

“Yeah, you know, Lane and Andy, both really good people,” Van Horn said. “Not only outstanding coaches, but good human beings and good dads. It’s been fun watching those guys’ careers grow.

“We’ve played against them a few times. Just happy that they’re having success. Not excited about having to play them. Just happy for them and their families and their baseball programs.”

Sawyer’s Redhawks have won eight of their last nine games and 12 of 14, including three of four in the MVC Tournament.

SEMO took the OVC tournament title with a 9-6 win over Morehead State in the championship game.

Sawyers was a catcher in 1998 and graduate assistant in 2020 for Van Horn at Nebraska whole Ezell played at Arkansas.

“We’ve played there like three times in the last five years,” Sawyers said ay his team’s party on Monday. “Coach Ezell played there, that’s my college head coach – Coach Van Horn of the Razorbacks. So there is a lot of familiarity there.

“Certainly it is a place we are comfortable in and we have played there before. While as a four seed you are going to have to play somebody really good, it is a spot we are comfortable playing.”

Southeastern Missouri has made three regionals in 2021, 2022 and this season, which will the first one for catcher Nolan Ackerman (.286, 2 HR, 19 RBIs).

“It’s really a dream come true, especially Fayetteville, an atmosphere like that, thousands of people,” Ackerman said. “Like I said, it’s a dream come true. I’m excited. I can’t wait to get to work.”

SEMO is led by a pair of first-team All-OVC selections in outfielder Josh Cameron (.306, 14 HR, 52 RBI) and right hander closer Kyle Miller (4-3, 4.88 ERA, seven saves).

Second-team OVC choices included and designated hitter Ty Strauss (.320, 8 HR, 51 RBI), shortstop Ben Palmer (.285, 17 HR, 48 RBI) and second baseman Brooks Kettering (.305, 8 HR, 37 RBI).

The three main starting pitchers this for the Redhawks have been senior LHP Haden Dow (4-2, 4.89 ERA), sophomore RHP Sam Heyman (5-3, 5.43) and junior RHP Brian Strange (5.99), who have combined to open 46 games this season.

Louisiana Tech will enter this weekend having won 10 of its last 12 contests.

Dallas Baptist used as nine-run first inning explosion en route to downing Louisiana Tech 17-10 last Sunday in the Conference USA championship game in Ruston, La.

“It’s a good draw and by that I mean good teams,” Burroughs said. “I don’t want to give anybody any bulletin board material. They are all really good teams and our fans can get there because it is not that long of a drive.

“We are excited to just still being playing baseball. There are only 64 teams getting on a bus and playing and we are proud to be one of them.”

Former Razorback player Ethan Bates, a Hot Springs native who shined as a prep at Lakeside, is a two-way star for Louisiana Tech.

Bates was named the Conference Player of Year after hitting .343 with 15 home runs and 74 RBIs and going 2-1 with 17 saves on the mound.

“I am truly excited getting to go back home and see everybody I know,” Bates said. “All may friends and family are up there…We just need to play clean, play as a team, pitch the ball well and obviously hit it well.”

Bates started eight gamed as a freshman at Arkansas while going 9 for 36 with six RBIs.

“Yeah Ethan, what a great kid,” Van Horn said. “I mean, he’s not a kid any more he’s a full-grown man. He came in here and you know struggled a little bit but we could see it in him.

“He really wanted to play. He ended up going to Navarro JC after his third semester here and did well there. They started pitching him a little bit. We had talked to him about pitching. That wasn’t his first love, honestly.

“That’s the way it is with a lot of kids. I mean we tried to get Blake Parker to pitch too and he didn’t want to and he ended up being a big league All-Star as a pitcher.

“So, it’s just we knew Ethan had a great arm and power from the left side as a hitter. But when he got to Tech, it’s all come out. As an older player and confident, he’s been lights out. Maybe one of the best, is definitely one of the best two-way players in the country.”

Kansas State started 6-1 in Big 12 action, but lost 14 of its last 23 league games to finish 15-15.

It is the Wildcats’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and comes in Pete Hughes’ first season as head coach.

Hughes admits there were some anxious moments waiting for his team’s name to be called during Monday’s NCAA Tournament selection show.

“I just kept going to the body of work, the strength of the schedule, the intent of the schedule hoping that would carry us,” Hughes said. “We did play the most difficult schedule in league and we played one of the most difficult schedules out of conference and overall schedules.

“I just kept leaning on that and hoping the committee would do the same and they did. We were sixth place in the third-best conference in the country. That’s tournament resume.”

NCAA Fayetteville Regional

Friday, May 31

Game 1 – #1 Arkansas vs. #4 SEMO – 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2 – #2 Louisiana Tech vs. #3 Kansas State – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 2 p.m. (TBD)

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 8 p.m. (TBD)

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – 1 p.m. (TBD)

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 6 p.m. (TBD)

Monday, June 3 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – If the Game 5 Winner Wins Game 6 – TBD

