Diamond Hogs land top portal prospect in FGCU’s versatile Charles Davalan

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas’ baseball program landed one of the top portal transfers on Friday when Florida Gulf Coast University outfielder/second baseman Charles Davalan committed to the Razorbacks.

Davalan hit .288 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs and 13 stolen bases as a freshman last season while starting 33 games at second base and 29 in right field and mostly batting lead off.

The Canadian-born Davalan joins BYU’s Kuhio Aloy, the younger brother of Razorback shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, as Arkansas’ two transfer portal additions so far.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is impressed with Davalan, who joins eight current Razorbacks that are playing in the Cape Cod Summer League the next couple of months.

“One of the hottest names in the transfer portal has (2025 Major League Baseball Draft top three round buzz, picks @RazorbackBSB over ACC and SEC offers,” McDaniel wrote on X. “@DavalanCharles is eligible for the 2025 MLB Draft as a sophomore due to age.”

