Diamond Hogs keep portal positives going by adding Georgia State’s Maximus Martin

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – The portal giveth and the portal taketh when it comes to the Arkansas baseball program.

The Diamond Hogs added a fourth transfer portal pick up to its 2025 roster with the addition of Georgia State outfielder/shortstop Maximus Martin on Wednesday.

Martin, a 6-1, 185-pound junior-to-be right hander, hit .313 in 2024 with 3 homers, 14 doubles, a trio of triples and 6 stolen bases.

The New Jersey native started 43 games for Georgia State last season with the first 12 in the outfield before taking over at shortstop.

The former Under Armor High School All-American was the Panthers’ lead off batter for 36 of those games.

Martin started his college career at Rutgers, where he hit .203 with four home runs,12 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 59 at bats while starting 14 of the 25 games he played in as a freshman.

MLB.com ranked Martin as the 122nd-best draft prospect player in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft and he participated in the MLB Draft Combine.

But Martin pulled his name out of the MLB Draft after not getting taken in the first 10 rounds and chose to head to home state Rutgers.

Martin hit .382 as a high school senior at Edgewater Moorestown with a double, 3 home runs, 22 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 19 walks despite his team playing just 19 games that season.

The Razorbacks’ other portal additions so far this off season are Florida Gulf Coast outfielder Charles Davalan, Milwaukee outfielder/second baseman Carson Hansen and BYU designated hitter/first baseman Kuhio Aloy (BYU).

Arkansas has also signed 17 high school standouts and five junior college ones.

Arkansas outfielder Jayson Jones became the second Razorback baseball player to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal this off season when he did so on Tuesday.

Jones started 19 of the 23 games he played for Arkansas this past season while hitting .194 (14 of 72) with 4 home runs, 17 RBIs, 3 doubles, 3 stolen bases, 8 walks and 23 strikeouts.

As a freshman, Jones started 13 games and played in 20 while batting .196 (9 of 46) with 2 homers, 6 RBIs, 14 walks and 15 whiffs.

Jones is playing this summer with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod League along with current Razorback pitchers Gage Wood and Parker Coil.

He joins fellow outfielder Hunter Grimes, who did not play in any games in 2024, as Razorbacks who have announced their decision to transfer.

Grimes hit .195 (5 of 27) in his first season at Arkansas with 7 RBIs, 9 walks and 14 Ks, but did not participate in any games in 2024.

Photo courtesy of Georgia State athletics

