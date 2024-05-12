Diamond Hogs beat Mississippi State in finale to close Baum-Walker regular season

The Arkansas baseball team closed Baum-Walker Stadium on a high note Sunday.

Closed it for a few weeks, anyway.

The No. 6 Razorbacks beat Mississippi State, 9-6, in the series finale against the Bulldogs to take the three-game set, two games to one. The victory kept Arkansas a game behind SEC leader Kentucky and two games in front of SEC West No. 2 Texas A&M. Arkansas and the Aggies will finish out the regular season next weekend in College Station.

Mississippi State looked like dominant early, racing out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, including a five-run second. That chased starter Mason Molina and Gage Wood held the fort for three innings in relief, allowin two more runs.

From there Arkansas’ bats came alive. The Diamond Hogs scored runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to rally. Hudson White’s two-run home run in the sixth tied things and one out later, Peyton Holt popped a two-run homer to give Arkansas the last lead it would need.

Christian Foutch, Will McEntire and Gabe Gaeckle worked the final five innings for Arkansas, scattering five hits and striking out four batters.

The Razorbacks’ final series of the regular season will get started Thursday at A&M. After that, Arkansas will know its seeding for the SEC Tournament, play down at Hoover and prepare to come back to Fayetteville for the NCAA Tournament.

