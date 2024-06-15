Diamond Hog Grimes enters transfer portal

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas is no longer the only high major baseball program without somebody in the transfer portal.

Razorback outfielder Hunter Grimes, who did not play in a game in 2024, entered the portal on Friday per D1 Baseball’s transfer database.

Grimes started five games in 2023 while playing in 19 contests and hitting .185 (5 of 27) with 7 RBIs and 9 runs scored, a triple, 9 walks and 14 strikeouts.

Grimes began his college career at the University of Texas-Arlington before transferring to Waco (Texas) McLennan Community College, where he hit .366 with 17 home runs and 66 RBIs in 50 games.

His exit came on the same day that Arkansas landed a commit from Florida Gulf Coast University outfielder/second baseman Charles Davalan, who hit .288 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Davalan, who was FGCU’s leadoff hitter, will add speed to a roster that had no one with more than seven thefts this past season.

The Razorbacks have also landed BYU designated hitter/first baseman transfer Kuhio Aloy, the younger brother of Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy.

The younger Aloy hit .269 last season for BYU with 8 home runs and 39 RBIs while being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

The older Aloy hit .270 for Arkansas with team highs of 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 2024.

