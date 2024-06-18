Diamond Heels season ends with loss to Florida State

The North Carolina Tar Heels saw their 2024 baseball season come to an end in disappointing fashion on Tuesday.

Facing an uphill battle to make it to the final series, North Carolina had the task of winning three games in three days. But they couldn’t get past Florida State on Tuesday, falling to the Seminoles 9-5.

Florida State struck early, plating a run in the top of the second inning to grab a 1-0 lead. They extended that lead to 3-0 after walks plagued the Tar Heels in the top of the third. As the Seminoles were finding ways to get on base, UNC’s offense struggled which was a common theme in Omaha the past four or so days.

UNC finally scored in the bottom of the third inning on a Casey Cook double that brought in Vance Honeycutt with two outs. But after a scoreless fourth, the Seminoles plated four runs off of reliever Dalton Pence to grab a 7-1 lead.

The Tar Heels rallied again with Vance Honeycutt hitting a three-run home run and Jason Van De Brake getting an RBI single. That was all UNC could muster, however.

Fans — thank you for making this season as magical as it was. Omaha — we’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/vuwigJLEMu — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 18, 2024

Florida State capped off the scoring with two runs in the ninth for some extra cushion as UNC couldn’t take advantage with runners on base in the late innings. When UNC needed their bats the most in the postseason, they struggled in the three games in Omaha.

The Seminoles advance to take on Tennessee on Wednesday.

North Carolina finished the 2024 season as ACC regular season champs and a 48-16 record overall with a trip to Omaha.

