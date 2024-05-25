Diamond Heels projected to be a Top 3 NCAA Tournament seed

The UNC baseball team had every chance to walk off Wake Forest in extra innings of last night’s ACC Baseball Championship matchup, but it was the Demon Deacons who decided the game with four, 12th-inning runs.

North Carolina had the bases loaded with one out in the 11th inning, only for a no-call on catchers’ interference for a potential run, to shift momentum towards Wake Forest. The Diamond Heels, normally an aggressive team at the plate, decided to be selective with pitches at the worst possible time.

All that aside, UNC still has 42 wins and is one of the country’s top teams. NCAA Regional play will start on Friday, May 31, with North Carolina expected to receive a high hosting seed.

Diamond Heel fans will like where UNC lands in the latest D1Baseball regional projections.

After hovering around the 5-10 national seeds, North Carolina is now expected to be a top-3 seeded host.

The Diamond Heels would have a fairly tough time advancing out of this regional. Dallas Baptist, which hails from the Conference USA, has made the last nine NCAA Tournaments. UNC-Greensboro, exactly an hour from Chapel Hill, won the SOCON Regular Season title. Fairfield was named the MAAC’s co-regular season champions with Niagara.

Last night’s loss to Wake Forest, however, could change UNC’s seeding outlook.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire