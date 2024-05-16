Diamond Heels move up a seed in latest NCAA Tournament projections

There’s just two more weeks until the dreams of 64 college baseball teams come true.

I’m talking about the NCAA Tournament – which, for baseball, is one of the most complex postseasons if you’re not paying attention.

Instead of elimination games each round, like in basketball, college baseball puts four teams into a regional. These regionals are round-robin, double-elimination style.

Since there are 16 regionals, only 16 teams advance. The higher-seeded teams will then host Super Regionals, with the eight winner of those advancing to the College World Series.

Our North Carolina Tar Heels, who lead the ACC with a 39-11 (20-7) record, are one team certain to get a postseason berth. They’ll likely be a Regional host and – if all goes well – a possible Super Regional host and CWS team.

UNC remains one of the country’s best hitting teams, ranking 15th in Division I with a .315 team average. Starting infielder Gavin Gallagher leads the way with a .367 mark, one of eight Diamond Heels to hit .300

In D1Baseball’s latest NCAA Regional projections, North Carolina moved up to the fifth national seed. D1Baseball still has Alabama and UNC-Wilmington in the Chapel Hill Regional, with Fairfield joining the fun.

🤔🚨LATEST FIELD OF 64 PROJECTIONS🚨🤔 The very latest @d1baseball Field of 64 Projections are OUT, and there are some notable changes. ⚾️ @BaseballUGA @WakeBaseball join the Top 8

⚾️ @OSUBaseball @BeaverBaseball move in as hosts. FULL FIELD: https://t.co/f32MITPcbD pic.twitter.com/D4Dox7nQHw — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 15, 2024

Alabama (32-19, 12-15) is performing well in a deep SEC, led by the top three ranked teams in Tennessee (first), Kentucky (second) and Arkansas.

UNC-Wilmington (35-17, 19-5), a team North Carolina run-ruled 11-0 back in March, is currently leading the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association). Fairfield (30-21, 18-3) is atop the MAAC.

Will UNC be able to improve its seeding even further before regionals start on May 31?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire