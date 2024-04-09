Diamond Heels fall three spots in latest D1 Baseball Rankings

Thanks to a loaded offense that’s largely been carrying it through games, the UNC baseball team was able to salvage its series final at UVA this past weekend.

North Carolina reached double-digits in Saturday’s 12-7 victory over the rival Cavaliers (25-7, 9-6), breaking a late tie thanks to Parks Harber and Luke Stevenson home runs. The Diamond Heels’ (26-6, 11-4) pitching staff, which allowed 18 runs across the weekend, allowed just one over the final three innings on Saturday.

Even if you’re amongst the sport’s best, series losses are bound to happen. UNC was riding a 9-game winning streak heading into the UVA series – I’m sure the Hoos were hungry to snap that.

With a 1-2 weekend, North Carolina dropped three spots – to 13th – in the latest D1 Baseball Rankings.

Consensus top 1⃣5⃣ team pic.twitter.com/6rtBoxaJD7 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) April 8, 2024

The Diamond Heels are hitting .314 as a team, which currently (as of Monday, April 8) ranks 24th in the nation. Eight regular starters, led by Gavin Gallagher (.375), are hitting at least .300.

UNC pitchers have showcased flashes of potential early, highlighted by a bullpen with NCAA wins leader Matthew Matthijs (11-1). The starting pitching staff has struggled as of late, with no starter sporting lower than a 4.20 earned run average, but Folger Boaz showed how special he can be in February and early March.

North Carolina has a neutral-site date with South Carolina on Tuesday, April 9, then hosts Notre Dame for a 3-game weekend series starting Friday.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire