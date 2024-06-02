Diamond Heels take crucial game against LSU to advance to regional final

Vance Honeycutt has been in a bit of a slump recently but he got out of it when North Carolina needed it the most.

The outfielder hit two home runs, including getting the scoring started with a three-run shot to power the Tar Heels to a 6-2 victory over LSU on Saturday. Honeycutt added a solo home run to make it 4-2 after LSU rallied to cut the lead to 3-2 in the seventh. The second home run came at a crucial time as well as the Tar Heels were able to get out of that bases loaded jam with a double play.

As the game got off to a slow start, it was Honeycutt’s home run that sparked things for the Tar Heels.

UNC got four runs on seven hits off LSU starter Luke Holman, forcing him out of the game after the second Honeycutt home run. The Tar Heels bullpen shut the door in the final five innings after Shea Sprague went four innings, giving up just four hits and no runs.

With the win, UNC has advanced to the title game of the regional final and will face off against the winner of LSU and Wofford. The winner of that game will need to beat UNC twice to win the region.

A UNC win advances them to the super regional.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire