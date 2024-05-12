Diamond Heels clinch share of division title

At the very worst, the North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball program will share the Coastal Division title in the Atlantic Coast Conference. With a 6-4 win over Louisville on Saturday, the Tar Heels not only clinched the weekend series but also a share of that division title.

The Diamond Heels scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first before Louisville tied it in the top of the third. After UNC got a solo home run from Casey Cook and then an RBI groundout, they pushed ahead 3-1 after three.

They did face some adversity.

Louisville answered back with three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead but it would be a brief one. UNC responded with two more in the fourth to grab the 5-4 lead. An insurance run in the seventh sealed the deal as the Tar Heels bullpen didn’t allow a run over the final five innings to get the win.

Five "dubbs" in a row. pic.twitter.com/YH9FJ0pH2u — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 11, 2024

That bullpen was a huge reason for UNC finding a way to take the second game, allowing just three hits in those final five innings. They never allowed themselves to get into any trouble either.

The Tar Heels will look to sweep the weekend series and keep their hot play at home going on Sunday. They have won 35 of their last 37 games in Chapel Hill. They hold a two-game lead on Virginia for the division.

