Diamond Heels clinch ACC Coastal Division title with win on Sunday

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball program has accomplished one of their goals this season. After beating Louisville on Sunday afternoon to earn. sweep in the final ACC home series of the year, the Tar Heels have clinched the Coastal Division.

UNC moved to 39-11 overall and 20-7 ACC with the 16-7 win over Louisville on Sunday afternoon.

The Tar Heels’ bats got hot on Sunday, producing 16 hits in the win including six batters having multiple hits. But leading the way was freshman Luke Stevenson who finished with eight RBI’s and two three-run home runs in the big win.

Like Saturday, UNC’s bullpen did their job as well.

After UNC jumped out to an 11-0 lead, Louisville got six runs in the top of the fifth inning. But it didn’t get closer than that. The bullpen allowed just one more run the rest of the way as they were able to shut the door on any potential Cardinals comeback.

It was a division-clinching day 😀 pic.twitter.com/ymLY42t6FM — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 12, 2024

The win also moved UNC one more step closer to winning the ACC regular season overall. They need just one more win in three games against Duke next weekend or a loss by Clemson to Boston College next weekend.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire