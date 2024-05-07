Diamond Heels benefit from no weekend games, climb in coaches poll

Even when the North Carolina Tar Heels aren’t playing baseball, they’re still winning.

I know, I know. It sounds cheesy, but it’s the truth.

UNC had a rare break in its schedule over the weekend, as student-athletes hit the books for final exams. North Carolina has been playing exceptional baseball this season, leading the ACC Coastal Division by three games over archrival Duke, with some brief time off well-deserved.

The Tar Heels make their highly-anticipated return to the field on Tuesday, May 7, hosting Campbell in a rematch, to kick off their final regular-season homestand at Boshamer Stadium.

With UNC dormant over the weekend and just a couple weeks out from ACC Tournament action, it jumped one spot to 12th in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

Ranking Team Record Points Change 1 Tennessee 39-9 750 (20) +2 2 Texas A&M 40-8 734 (7) -1 3 Arkansas 40-9 702 (3) -1 4 Clemson 36-10 685 – 5 Kentucky 35-10 651 (1) +3 6 East Carolina 37-9 631 -1 7 Florida State 35-10 585 -1 8 Oregon State 35-12 531 -1 9 Duke 32-14 501 – 10 Virginia 35-12 485 – 11 North Carolina 35-11 473 +1 12 Georgia 35-12 376 +6 13 Wake Forest 32-16 367 +2 14 South Carolina 32-15 364 – 15 Mississippi State 32-16 317 +6 16 UC-Irvine 34-10 289 -6 17 Oklahoma 29-17 223 +6 18 Indiana State 34-10 208 +4 19 Arizona 29-17 188 +5 20 Oklahoma State 32-16 184 -4 21 North Carolina State 26-18 125 -1 22 Troy 34-15 104 +9 23 UC Santa Barbara 31-12 95 +4 24 Oregon 32-15 94 +2 25 Alabama 29-18 86 -8

After welcoming the Camels to Chapel Hill tomorrow, North Carolina (35-11, 17-7) hosts Louisville this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Cardinals (29-18, 13-11), winners of four straight, clinched their spot in the ACC Tournament on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire