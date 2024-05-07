Advertisement

Diamond Heels benefit from no weekend games, climb in coaches poll

Aidan Jensen
·2 min read

Even when the North Carolina Tar Heels aren’t playing baseball, they’re still winning.

I know, I know. It sounds cheesy, but it’s the truth.

UNC had a rare break in its schedule over the weekend, as student-athletes hit the books for final exams. North Carolina has been playing exceptional baseball this season, leading the ACC Coastal Division by three games over archrival Duke, with some brief time off well-deserved.

The Tar Heels make their highly-anticipated return to the field on Tuesday, May 7, hosting Campbell in a rematch, to kick off their final regular-season homestand at Boshamer Stadium.

With UNC dormant over the weekend and just a couple weeks out from ACC Tournament action, it jumped one spot to 12th in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

Ranking

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Tennessee

39-9

750 (20)

+2

2

Texas A&M

40-8

734 (7)

-1

3

Arkansas

40-9

702 (3)

-1

4

Clemson

36-10

685

5

Kentucky

35-10

651 (1)

+3

6

East Carolina

37-9

631

-1

7

Florida State

35-10

585

-1

8

Oregon State

35-12

531

-1

9

Duke

32-14

501

10

Virginia

35-12

485

11

North Carolina

35-11

473

+1

12

Georgia

35-12

376

+6

13

Wake Forest

32-16

367

+2

14

South Carolina

32-15

364

15

Mississippi State

32-16

317

+6

16

UC-Irvine

34-10

289

-6

17

Oklahoma

29-17

223

+6

18

Indiana State

34-10

208

+4

19

Arizona

29-17

188

+5

20

Oklahoma State

32-16

184

-4

21

North Carolina State

26-18

125

-1

22

Troy

34-15

104

+9

23

UC Santa Barbara

31-12

95

+4

24

Oregon

32-15

94

+2

25

Alabama

29-18

86

-8

After welcoming the Camels to Chapel Hill tomorrow, North Carolina (35-11, 17-7) hosts Louisville this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Cardinals (29-18, 13-11), winners of four straight, clinched their spot in the ACC Tournament on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire