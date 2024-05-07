Diamond Heels benefit from no weekend games, climb in coaches poll
Even when the North Carolina Tar Heels aren’t playing baseball, they’re still winning.
I know, I know. It sounds cheesy, but it’s the truth.
UNC had a rare break in its schedule over the weekend, as student-athletes hit the books for final exams. North Carolina has been playing exceptional baseball this season, leading the ACC Coastal Division by three games over archrival Duke, with some brief time off well-deserved.
The Tar Heels make their highly-anticipated return to the field on Tuesday, May 7, hosting Campbell in a rematch, to kick off their final regular-season homestand at Boshamer Stadium.
With UNC dormant over the weekend and just a couple weeks out from ACC Tournament action, it jumped one spot to 12th in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.
Ranking
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
39-9
750 (20)
+2
2
40-8
734 (7)
-1
3
40-9
702 (3)
-1
4
36-10
685
–
5
35-10
651 (1)
+3
6
East Carolina
37-9
631
-1
7
35-10
585
-1
8
Oregon State
35-12
531
-1
9
32-14
501
–
10
Virginia
35-12
485
–
11
35-11
473
+1
12
35-12
376
+6
13
Wake Forest
32-16
367
+2
14
South Carolina
32-15
364
–
15
Mississippi State
32-16
317
+6
16
UC-Irvine
34-10
289
-6
17
29-17
223
+6
18
Indiana State
34-10
208
+4
19
Arizona
29-17
188
+5
20
Oklahoma State
32-16
184
-4
21
North Carolina State
26-18
125
-1
22
Troy
34-15
104
+9
23
UC Santa Barbara
31-12
95
+4
24
32-15
94
+2
25
29-18
86
-8
After welcoming the Camels to Chapel Hill tomorrow, North Carolina (35-11, 17-7) hosts Louisville this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Cardinals (29-18, 13-11), winners of four straight, clinched their spot in the ACC Tournament on Sunday.
