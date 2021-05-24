Diamond finishes fourth in state softball tourney

May 24—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Diamond's softball team and fans saw a similar scenario one day earlier.

Kennett tallied four runs in the top of the sixth inning and beat the Wildcats 6-2 on Sunday afternoon in the Class 2 spring softball third-place game at sun-splashed Killian Stadium Field.

Kayton Hurst, the Indians' No. 4 hitter, went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the Indians (17-9). Anelle Harris and Jetta Tillmon added two hits apiece to the Indians' 11-hit attack, and Harris (9-6) was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and walking six.

Madi Bentley had two of Diamond's six singles, and Caitlyn Suhrie, Lexy Bridges, Piper Brewer and Grace Irwin each had one.

Bentley (15-3) fanned seven batters and walked five in her complete-game effort.

With the score tied 2-2, Mary Davis singled to lead off the Kennett sixth, and Tillmon's bunt went for a single after she was first called out on a tag play before it was reversed to safe.

Audrey Phillips walked as Davis came home on a wild pitch, and Hadley Wilson's sacrifice fly scored Tillmon. Harris drew a walk before Hurst belted a two-run double to right for a 6-2 lead.

On Saturday afternoon Potosi scored all of its runs in one inning in a 3-0 victory over the Wildcats in the semifinal round.

"That was the story both games this week," Wildcats coach Kelsey Parrish said. "We just have to learn from it and adjust and fight through it."

During the inning Diamond catcher Grace Frazier had Davis picked off third base, but Davis was able to escape in the rundown.

"It might have been a game-changing moment, but things went differently," Parrish said. "That's OK. That's softball."

The Wildcats mounted a threat in the seventh as three walks loaded the bases with one out, but Harris retired the next two batters on a popup to shortstop and groundout to second.

Harris tripled with two outs in the first inning and scored on Hurst's single to right.

Diamond tied it in the second inning when Bridges singled, stole second and scored on Irwin's two-out single to left.

The Indians appeared to regain the lead when Wilson hit a ball over the left-field fence, but she was called out on an appeal play after she failed to touch home plate.

But Kennett did take the lead as Harris followed with a double to left and scored on Adelynn Nelson's one-out single to center.

Once again Diamond pulled even in the third when Frazier walked with two outs, swiped second and scored on Bentley's single to left.

The Wildcats entered the weekend with higher aspirations, but they still posted the best season in school history.

"No, but that's OK," Parrish said. "We still made school history. We came to the final four. We're young (Irwin is the only senior), and hopefully we'll be back next year.

"The girls came out and fought hard. Now for the first time in Diamond history we can say that we finished on the very last day of softball season. That's pretty cool."

Follow Sports Editor Jim Henry on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.