Diamond ‘Dogs suffer loss to San Diego, eliminated from NCAA Tournament

(KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team ended the 2024 season with a 7-5 loss to the University of San Diego in the Santa Barbara Regional.

The Bulldogs finished the 2024 season with a 33-29 overall record.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.