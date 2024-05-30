Diamond ‘Dogs gear up for Santa Barbara NCAA Regional

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team is preparing for its first NCAA Regional appearance since 2019. It will be the first time the ‘Dogs are headed to the tournament under head coach Ryan Overland.

Fresno State (33-27) received an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament as the 2024 Mountain West Championship tournament winner.

Fresno State baseball wins Mountain West Championship, headed to NCAA Tournament

The Bulldogs are the No. 4 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional. They’ll open things up against the UCSB Gauchos on Friday evening at 6 pm.

