Diamond ‘Dogs drop NCAA Regional opener to UCSB

(KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team suffered a 9-6 loss to UCSB in the Bulldogs’ first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Diamond ‘Dogs punched their ticket to the tournament after winning the Mountain West Championship last weekend.

Clovis graduate Noah Beal got the start on the mound for the Bulldogs. He pitched three innings allowing three hits, one run, and he struck out six batters.

The Bulldogs will face San Diego on Saturday at 1 pm in an elimination game.

