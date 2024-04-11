Diamond Devils go a game up on Houston

Apr. 10—TIFTON — A Friday baseball sweep against Veterans could be much sweeter for Tift County, should they achieve it. Win both games and clinch the Region 1-6A championship.

Game one will begin at Devil Diamond at 4:30 p.m., with the second game to follow.

Going into the week, the Devils knew they had an opening for the banner by winning one more region game than Houston County. Part of that fate lay out of their hands, reliant on any upsets by Lee County. The other part, they could control, games against Veterans.

Tift did its part Tuesday, winning its 20th in 17-2 blowout fashion against the Warhawks. At the same time, an amazing thing was happening a few miles away — Lee defeated Houston, 8-2. Those combination of results currently give the Blue Devils an 11-2 mark in 1-6A, to a 10-3 mark for Houston.

The 17-2 finish is a bit deceiving. Veterans' Warhawks had cut the advantage to 3-2 in the bottom of the 4th. The Devils then exploded, tallying eight times in the 5th and six more in the 6th.

Brady Moretz had an amazing day at the plate that saw him go 4-for-4 with a walk while driving in four runners. Landon Parrish additionally had a four-RBI night.

John Davis and Cam Smith drove in two each. Tyler Holmes and Luke Ellerbee each scored three times.

Ryan Whitley pitched a complete game, surrendering a single earned run while striking out six. It was his fifth win of 2024.

If Tift can hold on for the region title, it would be their first since 2015 and only their second following a run to the state semifinals in 1990.