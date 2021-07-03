Diamond DeShields with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 07/02/2021
Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 07/02/2021
The window closes at 4:00 p.m. ET. No one has passed through it yet, and there’s no indication that anyone will. The negotiated deadline for opting out arrives today. Any player who signed his latest contract before October 1, 2020 may opt out for the season. (In theory, any unsigned draft pick may opt out, [more]
The company delivered the news to its South Carolina employees Thursday.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
It's not you, it's them.
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Former NBA player Jamal Mashburn shared an epic Larry Bird trash talk story from in 1992, when he and other college players scrimmaged the Dream Team.
Phil Mickelson is making his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut this week. He says it will also be his last after an article written about him.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
It should not save Beverely from the coming suspension from the league.
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
The 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court One.
NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger ...
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
"I know that when I step on that track I don't just represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love," Sha'Carri Richardson said on NBC's "Today" this morning.
The Philadelphia 76ers turned down a trade offer from Indiana which included Malcom Brogdon and 1st round pick.
Opting out of 2021 was an option for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but Friday's deadline came and went without anything from the NFL MVP, per @BillHuberSI.
Even if the Warriors would like to do a potential sign-and-trade with Kelly Oubre, it's mostly out of their hands.
Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios will play a mixed doubles set at Wimbledon, but the story behind their team-up is right out of a romantic TikTok.
Andy Murray suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit in 16 years on Friday when he was knocked out in the third round by world number 12 Denis Shapovalov and was left asking himself: "Is it worth it?"