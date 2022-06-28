Diamond DeShields with a Block vs. Indiana Fever

Associated Press

It’s not every designer who can pull off framing a fashion show around a quote from Nietzsche. “We have art in order not to die of the truth,” the German philosopher once said, a line that Jacobs chose to highlight in his program notes for Monday evening's runway show in the grand entrance hall of the New York Public Library on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. In case there was any doubt that Jacobs was referring to turbulent developments in the outside world, he also spoke of making and sharing his creative choices “in contrast to the ongoing brutality and ugliness of a world beyond our insulated but not impermeable walls.”