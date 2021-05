Reuters

A private equity firm founder and onetime insurance executive who referred "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband to the mastermind behind the U.S. college admissions scandal was sentenced on Thursday to two months in prison and fined $250,000 for his role in the scheme. Mark Hauser, 60, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in Boston after pleading guilty in August to participating in the vast college admissions fraud scheme by paying $40,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT college entrance exam. Hauser is one of 57 people charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors said parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to secure their children's college admissions through fraud and bribery.