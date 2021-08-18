Diamond DeShields with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/17/2021
Jasmine Thomas scored a game-high 19 points and Jonquel Jones added a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) as the Sun took care of the Lynx at home.
Tina Charles passed Katie Smith to climb into the seventh spot on the WNBA's all-time points leaderboard on Tuesday night.
Top plays from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 08/17/2021
Football player will step away from Team USA
Steph Curry's efficiency blows every other sharpshooter out of the water.
Boston used the Gordon Hayward trade exception to acquire Evan Fournier.
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
To kick off of a mini-series based on team strengths and weaknesses by division, Brad Stonebraker begins by taking a look at the Pacific Division. (Getty Images)
Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart and wife Marta Xargay Casademont announced the birth of their first child via surrogate on Monday.
Detroit Tigers great Jack Morris apologized during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game for making an offensive comment when referencing Shohei Ohtani.
Boston managed to get into the title game of the Sin City summer series, but couldn't seal the deal as the Kings locked the Celtics up beyond the arc.
Jason Wright and the Washington Football Team are getting closer to a new permanent name for the franchise, according to a team source
SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.
Evan Fournier officially joined the Knicks on Tuesday, and it appears the Celtics will get a traded player exception out of the transaction.
Tim Tebow is taking another shot at the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His debut wasn't pretty.
The gluttonous amount of young talent proved the most striking part about being around Ohio State this week. There’s an unusual amount of early hyperbole for the 2021 Ohio State class.
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?
It was Sacramento's first Summer League title since 2014.
The Yankees tied the Red Sox Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card standings Tuesday, completing a doubleheader sweep of Boston with a 2-0 win.
Here are the 4 biggest takeaways from the Knicks' Summer League performance.