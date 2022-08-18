Diamond DeShields (18 points) Highlights vs. Aces

Associated Press

The first time Brett Baty stepped on the field in the big leagues, he simply took a look around. Baty homered in his first major league at-bat, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets held off the Braves 9-7 Wednesday night to snap Atlanta's eight-game winning streak. After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets jumped to a 6-1 lead and barely made it stand up to push their advantage over the Braves back to 4 1/2 games.