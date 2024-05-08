Diamond Defeats Mt. Vernon to Claim the Class 2 District 6 Championship

MT. VERNON, MO — The Diamond Lady Wildcats & the Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers squared off in the Class 2 District 6 Championship. Diamond defeated Mt. Vernon, 5-3.

The Lady Wildcats now advance to the Class 2 State Quarterfinals. They will face Forsyth in the Quarterfinals on Tuesday (May 14). The time and location is still to be determined.

Here’s post-game from Head Coach Kelsey Parrish, Lauren Turner, Caitlyn Suhrie and Taelyn Reeder.

Game Recap — Diamond 5, Mt. Vernon 3

Mt. Vernon got on the scoreboard in the top of the second when Cheyenne Bieber when she score on a wild pitch.

Rae Downing doubled in a run in the top of the 3rd to give them a 2-0 lead.

Diamond got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third when Caitlyn Suhrie bunted and Kabrie Parmley scored on a error to make it 2-1.

Bieber smashed a solo home-run in the top of the 4th to push the lead back to two, 3-1.

Talyn Daniels singled on a line drive to left field to score Aubrey Ball to bring the score to 3-2.

Taelyn Reeder gave Diamond the lead in the bottom of the 5th when she hit a 2-RBI double to make it 4-3 to lead for the first time.

Marrisa DeJager followed her with a RBI on a ground out to make it 5-3.

Suhrie took care of the Mt. Vernon lineup the rest of the way to hold them scoreless to keep the score the same.

Suhrie earned the win after striking out 5 batters in 4 innings.

