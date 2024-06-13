Diamond Cup at Meridian Speedway: TV channel, live stream, schedule and more for 2024

One of the biggest short-track events in the Northwest is set to take place Friday and Saturday, June 14-15, when Idaho’s Meridian Speedway hosts its 35th annual Diamond Cup.

The two-day event at the quarter-mile asphalt bullring features an incredible lineup of racing, including the featured Speed Tour Sprint Cars powered by Pit Stop USA. The likes of points leader Colton Nelson, defending Diamond Cup champion Evan Margeson, William Ginn and others will take to Meridian in search of Sprinter glory.

The Speed Tour Supermodifieds powered by Pit Stop USA will co-headline this year’s Diamond Cup at Meridian. Idaho Vintage Racers, Meridian Speedway Midgets and Trammel Construction Stingers, plus a drift competition Saturday night, are also in action this weekend.

All of this year’s Diamond Cup action at the NASCAR Home Track in Meridian, Idaho can be viewed live on FloRacing.

Below is everything you need to know about the event in 2024.

Diamond Cup at Meridian Speedway

What channel is the Diamond Cup at Meridian Speedway on in 2024?

The 2024 Diamond Cup at Meridian Speedway will not be shown on a traditional television network. Rather, the entirety of the event will be shown live on FloRacing, the official streaming home of all NASCAR Regional properties.

FloRacing is a one-stop shop for all short-track racing across the United States and Canada, asphalt or dirt.

See below for FloRacing’s streaming schedule for the 2024 Diamond Cup at Meridian Speedway.

Date Streaming start time How to watch Friday, June 14 8:45 p.m. ET (6:45 p.m. MT) FloRacing Saturday, June 15 8:45 p.m. ET (6:45 p.m. MT) FloRacing

Meridian Speedway

Diamond Cup schedule at Meridian Speedway

This year’s Diamond Cup weekend at Meridian Speedway begins Friday with Stinker Family Pass Night. That will be followed by Ninja Kitty Fireworks Diamond Cup Saturday Night.

Both evening’s feature the Speed Tour Sprint Cars and Supermodifieds, plus Idaho Vintage Racers and Meridian Speedway Midgets. Friday’s show will include Trammel Construction Stingers, and Saturday’s finale includes the drift competition.

Below is the track schedule for the two-day event.

Friday, June 14

Time Event Pits open Noon MT Gates open 4:45 p.m. MT Racing starts 6:45 p.m. MT

Saturday, June 15