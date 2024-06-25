'Diamond Classic' ends at Sanford Softball Complex on high-notes

Jun. 24—DICKINSON — The inaugural 2024 Dickinson "Diamond Classic" rounded-out the competition after three-days'-worth of contests at Sanford Softball Complex on throughout the weekend, with games hosted at the Sanford Softball Complex, the North Complex and Gress Sports Complex. The tournament looks to be a Junior Olympic fixture for traveling softball teams during the years to come, and was a smoothly run operation with few snags despite the widely strewn series of games at the various facilities. The games were paced by numerous exceptional — and incredibly competitive — results throughout the weekend-long tournament that ran from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.

Sunday's matchups featured the 10Us, 12Us, 14Us and 16/18U championships and numerous other games on Dickinson's sports complexes. The event also saw an influx of hundreds of fans, bringing with them economic benefits in the form of hotel-stays, restaurants, sporting-goods stores and other retail outlets, not-to-mention offering outreach for potential future residents and their families. There were as many as 1,500-1,800 people who visited Dickinson during the course of the Diamond Classic, which will be an annual event.

2024 Dickinson "Diamond Classic," June 21-23, 2024

Sunday's game results were as-follows:

10U Gold Championship

~ Dakota Selects 10U with an 18-11 win over Bismarck Sparks Gold

Third-place game

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 10, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Orange 9

Other games:

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U Orange 13, Queen City 7

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 15, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 7

~ Dakota Selects 10U 8, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Orange

10U Silver Championship

~ Williston Boom 10U 9, Bottineau Crush 1

Third-place game

~ Beulah PRIDE 4, Bismarck Sparks Blue 3

Other games:

~ Beulah PRIDE 3, Hazen 0

~ Williston Boom 10U 16, Dickinson Diamonds 10U White 2

~ Bottineau Crush 7, Beulah PRIDE 3

~ Williston Boom 10U 8, Bismarck Sparks Blue 2

12U Championship

~ Eastside Elite 13, Dickinson Diamonds 12U Black 8

Third-place game

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 12, Bismarck Sparks Blue 0

Other games:

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 9, Dickinson Diamonds 12U Orange 1

~ Williston Boom 12U 13, Mandan Nitro 6

~ Beulah PRIDE 14, Bottineau Crush 12

~ Dickinson Diamonds 12U Black 11, Bismarck Sparks Blue 2

~ Eastside Elite 4, Bismarck Sparks Gold 3

~ Williston Boom 12U 13, Bismarck Sparks White 6

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 12, Bismarck Sparks Blue 0

~ Bismarck Sparks White 18, Bottineau Crush 7

14U Championship

~ Williston Boom 14U 8, Dickinson Diamonds 14U Orange 3

Third-place game

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 13, Queen City Royals 12

Other games:

~ Queen City Royals 12, MT Freedom Fast Pitch 7

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 7, Dickinson Diamonds 14U White 6

~ Williston Boom 14U 17, Queen City Royals 1

~ Dickinson Diamonds 14U Orange 15, Bismarck Sparks Gold 3

16/18U Championship

~ River City Wolfpack 9, Williston Boom 18U 1

Third-place game

~ Baseload Power 8, 406 Flyers 6

Other games:

~ Toxic 10, Sidney Eaglez 2

~ Baseload Power 6, Dickinson Diamonds 18U 5

~ Williston Boom 18U 14, Toxic 0

~ 406 Flyers 12, Bismarck Sparks Gold 8

~ River City Wolfpack 17, Jamestown Outlaws 0

~ Williston Boom 18U 12, 406 Flyers 0

~ River City Wolfpack 12, Baseload Power 0

Saturday's games included the following results:

10U Gold

~ Queen City 15, Bismarck Sparks Gold 14

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 11, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Orange 10

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 9, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 4

10U Silver

~ Bismarck Sparks Blue 2, Beulah PRIDE 1

~ Bottineau Crush 4, Dickinson Diamonds 10U White 2

~ Bismarck Sparks Blue 9, Dickinson Diamonds 10U White 2

~ Bottineau Crush 11, Hazen 5

12U

~ Eastside Elite 9, Williston Boom 12U 0

~ Bottineau Crush 12, Mandan Nitro 11

~ Eastside Elite 8, Beulah Pride 6

~ Dickinson Diamonds 12U Black 17, Bismarck Sparks White 1

~ Bismarck Sparks Blue 14, Dickinson Diamonds 12U Orange 13

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 25, Bottineau Crush 8

14U

~ Dickinson Diamonds 14U White 7, Queen City Royals 1

~ MT Freedom Fast Pitch 17, Bismarck Sparks Gold 9

~ Williston Boom 14U 11, Queen City Royals 0

~ Dickinson Diamonds 14U White, 13, MT Freedom Fast Pitch 3

~ Dickinson Diamonds 14U Orange 7, Bismarck Sparks Gold 6

18U/16U

~ Williston Boom 18U 21, Sidney Eaglez 0

~ 406 Flyers 7, Baseload Power 5

~ River City Wolfpack 18, Toxic 1

~ Baseload Power 9, Jamestown Outlaws 8

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 16, Toxic 0

~ River City Wolfpack 16, Sidney Eaglez 0

~ Dickinson Diamonds 15, Jamestown Outlaws 1

~ Williston Boom 4, Bismarck Sparks Gold 3

Among the scores from Friday-night's games were:

10U Gold —

~ Dakota Selects 10U 15, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Orange 4

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 11, Queen City 4

10U Silver —

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U White 3, Hazen 3

~ Beulah PRIDE 4, Williston Boom 0

The Dickinson Press has updated the scores for the tournament. For more information about the event and Dickinson Diamonds softball, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinsondiamonds.org/.