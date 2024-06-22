'Diamond Classic' draws a big crowd

Jun. 22—DICKINSON — The inaugural 2024 Dickinson "Diamond Classic" is well-underway after two-days'-worth of contests at Sanford Softball Complex on Friday and Saturday, with others hosted at the North Complex and Gress Sports Complex during the Saturday portion of the three-day event. The tournament is setting itself up to be a fixture for Junior Olympic traveling softball teams for years to come, with a smoothly run operation and few snags, thus-far. The games have seen a few thrilling — and close — results in the middle of the weekend-long tournament that runs through Sunday, June 23.

Saturday's matchups started at 8 a.m. for the 10Us, 12Us, 14Us and 16/18Us — who are basically high-school-age athletes — with as many as seven games per day on Dickinson's three complexes. Sunday's games will begin at 8 a.m. as well, and the event also is seeing an influx of hundreds of fans, bringing with them economic benefits in the form of hotel-stays, restaurants, sporting-goods stores and other retail outlets, not-to-mention offering outreach for potential future residents and their families. There are as many as 1,500-1,800 people that were expected to be in Dickinson during the course of the Diamond Classic.

2024 Dickinson "Diamond Classic," June 22, 2024

Saturday's games included the following results:

10U Gold

~ Queen City 15, Bismarck Sparks Gold 14

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 11, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Orange 10

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 9, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 4

10U Silver

~ Bismarck Sparks Blue 2, Beulah PRIDE 1

~ Bottineau Crush 4, Dickinson Diamonds 10U White 2

~ Bismarck Sparks Blue 9, Dickinson Diamonds 10U White 2

~ Bottineau Crush 11, Hazen 5

12U

~ Eastside Elite 9, Williston Boom 12U 0

~ Bottineau Crush 12, Mandan Nitro 11

~ Eastside Elite 8, Beulah Pride 6

~ Dickinson Diamonds 12U Black 17, Bismarck Sparks White 1

~ Bismarck Sparks Blue 14, Dickinson Diamonds 12U Orange 13

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 25, Bottineau Crush 8

14U

~ Dickinson Diamonds 14U White 7, Queen City Royals 1

~ MT Freedom Fast Pitch 17, Bismarck Sparks Gold 9

~ Williston Boom 14U 11, Queen City Royals 0

~ Dickinson Diamonds 14U White, 13, MT Freedom Fast Pitch 3

~ Dickinson Diamonds 14U Orange 7, Bismarck Sparks Gold 6

18U/16U

~ Williston Boom 18U 21, Sidney Eaglez 0

~ 406 Flyers 7, Baseload Power 5

~ River City Wolfpack 18, Toxic 1

~ Baseload Power 9, Jamestown Outlaws 8

~ Bismarck Sparks Gold 16, Toxic 0

~ River City Wolfpack 16, Sidney Eaglez 0

~ Dickinson Diamonds 15, Jamestown Outlaws 1

~ Williston Boom 4, Bismarck Sparks Gold 3

Among the scores from Friday-night's games were:

10U Gold —

~ Dakota Selects 10U 15, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Orange 4

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 11, Queen City 4

10U Silver —

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U White 3, Hazen 3

~ Beulah PRIDE 4, Williston Boom 0

The Dickinson Press will update the scores throughout the tournament. For more information about the event and Dickinson Diamonds softball, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinsondiamonds.org/.