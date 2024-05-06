Diamond Catching Most of the Viewer Heat in the 18 Markets in Which Its Bally Sports Channels Are Blacked Out on Comcast

Bally Sports.

While it's the pay TV distributor which usually catches viewer heat when channels are pulled off programming grids amid licensing disputes, based on the fickle winds of the internet, it's the other way around in regard to bankrupt regional sports networks operator Diamond Sports Group and its six-day-old impasse with Comcast.

All 18 remaining Bally Sports-branded channels that Diamond manages were pulled off Comcast on April 30, placing into dire jeopardy Diamond's attempt to emerge from a 15-month bankruptcy process intact. Diamond is reportedly reluctant to cede to Comcast's demand that the Bally Sports channels be bumped to a more expensive digital tier.

Among the Comcast franchise markets impacted are Atlanta, where Major League Baseball's National League East-contending Braves are on Bally Sports, as well as St. Louis, where Bally Sports serves as the regional sports network home of the avidly watched Cardinals.

And it's not just baseball fans who have lost their local coverage of their teams on Comcast. Bally Sports Indiana, home of the WNBA's Indiana Fever and its new star, Caitlin Clark, also went dark on the nation's No. 2 pay TV service as the team plays highly anticipated preseason games and approaches the start of its regular season on May 14.

Don't look for this dispute to lead to a mass exodus of Comcast's video subscriber ranks (an exodus that tends to be pretty massive every quarter all on its own).

A quick perusal of the social internet finds that the majority of impacted sports fans side with Comcast, at least early on: