Diamond’s Caitlyn Suhrie Named Missouri Player of the Year in MaxPreps Awards

DIAMOND, MO – According to the athletics website MaxPreps, Diamond Wildcats pitcher Caitlyn Suhrie was crowned pitcher of the year for the state of Missouri this week.

The senior would have an incredible year for head coach Kelsey Parrish’s group. Suhrie would hit 12 home runs, and drive in 50 RBIs at the plate, in the circle she would end the year with 0.91 ERA on top of getting the team’s final strikeout in relief to seal the state championship.

Diamond would finish the year 38-1 after coming back to defeat Kennett in the state championship game in extra innings 8-5.

