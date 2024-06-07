Diamond’s Caitlyn Suhrie Named the 2024 MaxPreps Player of the Year in Missouri

DIAMOND, MO — Diamond Senior Caitlyn Suhrie had an incredible softball season for the Lady Wildcats, so incredible she earned some pretty special national recognition.

Suhrie was named the MaxPreps Player of the Year for the State of Missouri.

Caitlyn Suhrie said, “It was a great feeling. I know that, I worked hard during the season, during the offseason, through the years, so it was just great to be able to see, the hard work, pay off. Really grateful for my teammates and stuff, who, there’s so many good athletes in the state of Missouri, but if you don’t have a good team, then your your true talents won’t really be able to show”.

Suhrie was a do it all brand of player for Diamond. She hit 12 home runs to go along with 50 RBI and in the circle finished the season with a 0.91 ERA.

Diamond Head Softball Coach Kelsey Parrish said, “I think it speaks volumes for her character and her leadership and her dedication and her selflessness. She’s going to play any position that our team needs her, even if it’s not the position that she ideally wanted”.

You can’t question Suhrie’s passion for this game or why she works as hard as she does. It’s not the personal accolades she’s chasing, but it’s her team and teammates that drive her to be great.

Suhrie said, “I think working around my teammates, like I don’t want to work hard just because, because I want it. Like I want to work hard for my teammates, for my coaches. I know that there’s 20 other girls on that team who wants to work hard for me and I want to work hard for them”.

Caitlyn’s journey won’t stop at Diamond, as she’s set, to continue her softball career at Labette Community College, where she will continue to bring that drive and passion that has helped her find success.

Suhrie said, “Just knowing that, I’ve done my job for for Diamond, there’s nothing more I can do here, but just be able to, move my work ethic over, not working for my teammates here in Diamond, but working Labette. So being able to help the team out that way”.

Suhrie will join the Lady Cardinals softball team in the fall and start prepping for the 2025 season.

