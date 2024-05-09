Diamond box score roundup for May 6-7
May 8—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from May 6-7.
May 6
Othello softball vs Moses Lake
MSLK: 3-0-0-0-2-0-0 5
OTHE: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1
Warden baseball at Cle Elum-Roslyn
District tournament game
WRD: 0-0-0-2-0-0-0 2
CLE: 2-0-2-6-1-0-X 11
May 7
MLCA/CCS baseball vs Waterville-Mansfield
District tournament game
Box Score not available
WRMN: 3
MLCA/CCS: 6
Othello baseball vs Ellensburg
CWAC District Championship
ELL: 6-0-0-1-0-1-3 11
OTH: 1-0-2-0-3-0-4 10
Royal baseball at Toppenish
District tournament game
TOP: 0-0-2-1-0-0-X 3
ROY: 0-1-0-0-0-0-0 1
Royal softball vs College Place
Game One
CLP: 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 1
ROY: 3-0-0-0-3-0-X 6
Game Two
CLP: 3-2-0-0-0-0 5
ROY: 4-4-4-0-0-3 15
Wahluke baseball at Naches Valley
District playoff game
Box score not available
WAH: 3
NCV: 13
Wahluke softball vs Connell
Box scores not available
Game One
CON: 14
WAH: 4
Game Two
CON: 22
WAH: 2