Advertisement

Diamond box score roundup for May 6-7

columbia basin herald, moses lake, wash.
·1 min read

May 8—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from May 6-7.

May 6

Othello softball vs Moses Lake

MSLK: 3-0-0-0-2-0-0 5

OTHE: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1

Warden baseball at Cle Elum-Roslyn

District tournament game

WRD: 0-0-0-2-0-0-0 2

CLE: 2-0-2-6-1-0-X 11

May 7

MLCA/CCS baseball vs Waterville-Mansfield

District tournament game

Box Score not available

WRMN: 3

MLCA/CCS: 6

Othello baseball vs Ellensburg

CWAC District Championship

ELL: 6-0-0-1-0-1-3 11

OTH: 1-0-2-0-3-0-4 10

Royal baseball at Toppenish

District tournament game

TOP: 0-0-2-1-0-0-X 3

ROY: 0-1-0-0-0-0-0 1

Royal softball vs College Place

Game One

CLP: 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 1

ROY: 3-0-0-0-3-0-X 6

Game Two

CLP: 3-2-0-0-0-0 5

ROY: 4-4-4-0-0-3 15

Wahluke baseball at Naches Valley

District playoff game

Box score not available

WAH: 3

NCV: 13

Wahluke softball vs Connell

Box scores not available

Game One

CON: 14

WAH: 4

Game Two

CON: 22

WAH: 2