Diamond Advances to the Class 2 State Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory over Forsyth

DIAMOND, MO — The Diamond Lady Wildcats are advancing to the Class 2 State Semi-Finals after defeating Forsyth, 12-1, in 5 innings.

Diamond hit three home-runs in the game coming courtesy of Caitlyn Suhrie, Taelyn Reeder and Talyn Daniels. Suhrie hit a 2-run homer and both Reeder and Daniels hit solo home-runs.

The Lady Wildcats were leading 3-1 heading into the bottom of the 5th and Diamond went on to score 9 runs to secure the run rule victory.

Reeder had a big day in the circle striking out 7 batters in 4 innings and only allowed three hits and one run.

Suhrie, Lauren Turner and Reeder led the way for Diamond in the batter’s box finishing with each of them racking up two RBI’s.

Grace Frazier, Marrisa DeJager, Sara Roszell and Daniels each pitched an RBI of their own.

Diamond will face Willow Springs in the State Semi-Finals next Monday (May 20) at 11:00 a.m. at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

