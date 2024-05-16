Diallo's patience paying off

[Getty Images]

Amad Diallo has had to be patient waiting for his chance to shine at Manchester United - but the Ivorian has finally started to make an impact.

After impressive loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland, Amad - a £19m signing from Serie A side Atalanta in 2021 - returned to Old Trafford in the summer with the aim of competing for a regular first-team place.

However, he suffered a knee injury during a pre-season game against Arsenal in the United States and did not play a first-team game until the end of December.

It was another two months before his next appearance and despite scoring the last-gasp extra-time winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool in March, he did not start a game until the Premier League encounter with Arsenal at the weekend.

The 21-year-old kept his place for Wednesday's win over Newcastle United, scoring the second goal in a 3-2 win with a well-taken half-volley from the edge of the area after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

"As a player you need to be patient," he said. "It’s not easy when you train hard but don’t get what you want. Now I have got my chance and I scored. I’m very happy for that."

It was tough for Amad as he worked on his recovery during the first half of the campaign, having returned for pre-season training with such high hopes of what was to follow.

"I did well at Sunderland and wanted to come here and help my team," he said.

"I got that injury and I was a little bit sad. It was one of my most difficult moments - but now I want to forget it.

"I’m happy to be back and hope to help the team for the rest of the season."