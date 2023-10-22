Diagnosing South Carolina football's biggest problems after fifth straight loss to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After an ugly 34-12 loss at Missouri on Saturday, the prevailing emotion from South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer was confusion.

Beamer was adamant that the Gamecocks (2-5, 1-4 SEC) had a great week of practice and entered Memorial Stadium with energy. None of that translated to the field, though, as South Carolina failed to score a touchdown and gave up 418 yards to the Tigers behind 159 rushing yards from injured running back Cody Schrader.

"(We had) great focus, loved the mentality before the game," Beamer said. "We just got on our heels a little bit. ... I've got to look at how we're doing some things, but I didn't feel like coming into this game that we weren't ready to play. We were ready to play. We just didn't make enough plays in the first half."

From high expectations preseason to the worst start since Will Muschamp's midseason firing in 2020, no one inside the building seems to have clear answers. We attempt to diagnose the Gamecocks' biggest problems in 2023 — and why some of them might not have a cure this season.

Coaches don't show confidence in offense

Trailing 27-9 with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter against Missouri, South Carolina failed to convert a third-down attempt three yards from the goal line. Rather than attempt a touchdown, Beamer sent out Mitch Jeter to kick his fourth field goal of the game. The Gamecocks converted on just three of 13 third-down attempts, but they attempted to convert on fourth down only in the final seconds of the game.

In fairness, the Gamecocks found themselves in fourth-and-long situations more often than not thanks to four of Missouri's six sacks coming on third down. However, Beamer's justification for kicking field goals was to keep Missouri's lead within two scores, and two of the team's four field goal attempts while trailing maintained a three-score lead. Even the two that did cut it to two scores made it a 15-point game, meaning South Carolina would have needed two touchdowns and at least one two-point conversion to match the Tigers.

The constant refrain from Beamer and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is that Spencer Rattler is the best player on the team and the guy they want to have the ball in key moments. Based on the decision-making Saturday, Jeter is the one who deserves that title.

Gamecocks lack talent in the trenches

The Gamecocks are facing an unfortunate reality that they just aren't good enough to match up with above-average offensive or defensive lines in the SEC. Against Power 5 teams, South Carolina has allowed a combined 30 sacks while bringing down opposing quarterbacks just 10 times. The defense didn't record a single sack to Mizzou's six and logged just two tackles for loss to the Tigers' eight. The Gamecocks' run game couldn't get going with just 69 total yards, while Missouri dominated on the ground with 220.

Left tackle Tree Babalade and right guard Trovon Baugh, both highly rated recruits in South Carolina's No. 16 2023 class, have the potential to elevate the Gamecocks' competitiveness down the road, but they still make costly rookie mistakes. It's no coincidence that the offensive line immediately regressed from a solid performance against Florida without the leadership of right tackle Vershon Lee supporting Baugh.

The defensive line is in a similar position with highly touted prospects but limited early returns. Four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu took defensive snaps but failed to record a stat against Mizzou, and four-star lineman Xzavier McLeod did not even make the travel roster.

The offensive line in particular has been plagued by injuries, which exacerbates the talent problem. There just aren't many paths to success for a team that struggles both to protect the quarterback and to generate disruptive plays on defense.

Overusing stars leads to injuries

South Carolina is trapped in a paradox. It lacks talent -- and depth -- at key positions, so it's using its best players everywhere possible — including on special teams. The problem with that is that it puts your best chances at winning at a much higher risk of getting hurt. That risk came to fruition Saturday when star wide receiver Xavier Legette went down with an upper-body injury in the first half while covering a kickoff return. Beamer said postgame that there is no definitive timeline for his return.

Without Legette, Rattler had his second-worst passing performance of the season both in total yards and completion percentage. Freshman Tyshawn Russell dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone, as did senior Ahmarean Brown, both in the second half as the Gamecocks attempted to claw their way back into the game.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Diagnosing South Carolina football's biggest problems after Missouri