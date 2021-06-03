Diagnosed with ALS, Tunch Ilkin retires after 23 years in the Steelers’ broadcast booth

Tunch Ilkin first arrived in Pittsburgh 43 years ago. After a career spanning 13 years as a Steelers player and 23 seasons on the team’s radio broadcasts, Ilkin is retiring to focus on ALS treatment.

“I was diagnosed with ALS in September 2020, and I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease,” Ilkin said, via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com on Twitter.

Ilkin, 63, announced last year that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

A two-time Pro Bowler and member of the Steelers’ all-time team, Ilkin was a sixth-round pick from Indiana State in 1980. He initially partnered with Bill Hillgrove and the legendary Myron Cope in 1998 on the radio calls of Steelers games.

We wish Ilkin the best as he continues his battle, and we congratulate him on many years of service to the Steelers and their fans.

