DIAA Football Tournament brackets: Salesianum, Caravel, Tatnall earn top seeds

Salesianum earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, undefeated Caravel took the top seed in Class 2A and record-tying Tatnall nabbed the top seed in Class 1A when the brackets for the DIAA Football Tournaments were released on Sunday.

The Sals (9-1), who last won a state football title in 2013, will play host to defending 3A champion Smyrna (4-6) in the opening round at 7 p.m. Friday at Abessinio Stadium.

District 3A-2 champion Sussex Central (8-2) is the No. 2 seed in Class 3A and will play host to No. 7 Appoquinimink (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Salesianum receiver Lukas Ryan looks for yardage against Hodgson on Nov. 4. The Sals (9-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A when the DIAA Football Tournament brackets were announced Sunday.

Dover (9-1) earned the No. 3 seed and will be at home against No. 6 Cape Henlopen (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

No. 4 Hodgson (7-3) will be the home team in the final 3A matchup against No. 5 Middletown (7-3). The Silver Eagles don’t have a home field this season due to school construction, so the game will be played at Caravel’s Bob Peoples Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Caravel’s home turf will also be busy at 7 p.m. Friday, as the top-seeded Buccaneers (10-0) open the Class 2A tournament against No. 8 Delaware Military Academy (5-5).

District 2A-2 champion Archmere earned the No. 2 seed in Class 2A and will play host to No. 7 Red Lion Christian (7-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Two downstate teams will clash in another 2A opener at 7 p.m. Friday when District 2A-3 winner Woodbridge (8-2), the No. 3 seed, plays host to No. 6 Laurel (6-4).

Wilmington Friends (8-2) earned the final home game in 2A, but the Quakers’ stadium doesn’t meet DIAA requirements for a postseason game. So Friends will take the ¾-mile ride down the hill from Alapocas to Abessinio Stadium to meet No. 5 Howard (7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tatnall (9-1) has already tied the school record for most football wins in a season, and the District 1A-1 champions will go for another with a first-round Class 1A home game against No. 8 First State Military Academy (6-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be the first state football playoff appearance for FSMA.

No. 2 seed Polytech (9-1), the District 1A-2 winner, will also make its football playoff debut at home against No. 7 Glasgow (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Third-seeded Charter of Wilmington (7-3) will be at home against No. 6 St. Elizabeth (5-5), which has reached the Class 1A championship game the last two years, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 5 Brandywine (5-5) will make its first football playoff appearance since 1996, with the Bulldogs taking the long trip to No. 4 Indian River (7-3) to kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Class 3A semifinals will be played on Friday, Nov. 24, at sites and times to be determined.

The Class 2A and Class 1A semifinals will be contested on Nov. 24 and 25, at sites and times to be determined.

Delaware Stadium will be home to all four state championship games, but the schedule remains fluid as the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association waits to see if the University of Delaware will need its home field for a NCAA playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 2.

If the Blue Hens play at home on Dec. 2, the Special Olympics Delaware-DIAA Unified Flag Football championship game would be played at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, followed by the Class 3A championship game at 7:30. The Class 1A final would be played at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, followed by the Class 2A championship game at 8.

If the Blue Hens are not playing at home on Dec. 2, the DIAA games would be pushed back one day. The flag football championship would be at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, followed by the 3A title game at 7:30. The Class 1A final would be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, followed by the Class 2A championship game at 5 p.m.

