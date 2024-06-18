Dia set to join Lazio from Salernitana – report

Il Corriere dello Sport reports Boulaye Dia is set to join Lazio on loan with an obligation to buy from Salernitana for €16m.

Lazio are set to sign Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia on loan with an obligation to buy for €16m, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

The report claims the deal between the two clubs is done and that the player already agreed to personal terms with the Biancocelesti a few days ago.

The Senegal international will sign a four-year deal worth €2m plus add-ons.

Dia will join his Salernitana teammate Loum Tchaouna, who has also reached an agreement with Lazio.

Dia scored 20 goals in 51 appearances with Salernitana but was frozen out of the team in the second part of the 2023-24 campaign after refusing to be introduced as a substitute from the bench in a Serie A match against Udinese in March.

Lazio parted ways with Igor Tudor after a brief spell and hired Marco Baroni from Hellas Verona as their new head coach.