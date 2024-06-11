Di Marzio: Zirkzee’s entourage in Milano amid reports of imminent meeting – photo

Agent Gian Maria Montesano of Sport Invest UK has been spotted in Milano, and it could mean important meetings over two AC Milan targets.

According to Luca Bendoni of the Di Marzio network, Montesano is in the city to complete Omari Forson’s transfer to Monza, but his client list includes Joshua Zirkzee and Douglas Luiz who have both been linked with Milan.

In a follow-up tweet, he reports that Kia Joorabchian is not present in Milan because he sent Montesano, who is his right-hand man. Therefore, there could still be key developments on the Zirkzee and Luiz fronts.

Sky reported a few hours ago that the Bologna striker has been chosen by the management as Olivier Giroud’s replacement, and the latest news is the possible arrival in Italy of his agent in Italy.