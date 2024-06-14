Di Marzio: Zirkzee’s agent will not be ‘influenced’ by his desire to join Milan

Gianluca Di Marzio believes that agent Kia Joorabchian will not be swayed by the fact his client Joshua Zirkzee wants to join AC Milan this summer.

As we reported earlier in the week and as has been confirmed by several other sources, the discussions have reached a make-or-break point and it is solely because of Joorabchian and his Sport Invest UK agency.

After suggestions that the gap on commissions was being reduced, Zirkzee’s entourage have made it clear that they will not budget on their €15m demands. If Milan want to close the operation they will either have to wait and hope for a reduction, or pay up the extra.

The final green light is awaited from Giorgio Furlani and the ownership to approve the overall €55m expense, but based on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s comments about the club not being a ‘charity’ it seems unlikely they will falter.

Di Marzio spoke as he does almost every night during Calciomercato L’Originale on Sky and he gave an update on how things stand in the Zirkzee-Milan negotiations, with his comments relayed by Radio Rossonera.

“Milan will not give the 15 million euros in commissions, Ibrahimovic was very clear today. Either he [Kia] will return to more moderate figures or they [Milan] will go for another target like Artem Dovbyk,” he said.

“The player, however, wants Milan and the club are clearly trying to leverage his will. Kia Joorabchian is an international and very high level agent and I don’t think he will be influenced by this. He will try to close the operation with the best conditions for him and his client too.”